Turkey hopes US will return to Iran nuclear deal

Turkey hopes the United States will return to the nuclear deal with Iran under US President Joe Biden’s administration, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday, according to The Associated Press.

“I hope that with the Biden administration, the United States return to this agreement and co-operation on the (nuclear) issue is restored. In this way, God willing, the sanctions and embargoes imposed on brotherly Iran are lifted,” Cavusoglu said during a joint news conference with Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Istanbul.

Zarif said that the US “unilaterally withdrew from this comprehensive course of action. It is the duty of the United States to return to this agreement and to fulfil its obligations.

“The moment the United States fulfills its commitments, we would be prepared to fulfil ours,” he added, according to AP.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 agreement nearly three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The Islamic Republic, in turn, has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

Biden has expressed a desire to return to the 2015 agreement and recently told The New York Times that he would return to the 2015 agreement if Iran returned to compliance with it.

Iran has made clear that it will not renegotiate the original agreement. Zarif just last week urged Biden to "choose a better path" by returning to the 2015 deal and warned that the opportunity would be lost if Washington insists on further Iranian concessions up front.

