White House press secretary: Iran must resume compliance with nuclear constraints

White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated on Friday that the Biden administration’s stance is that Iran must resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement before any negotiations can take place on an improved deal.

Biden “believes that through following diplomacy the US should seek to lengthen and strengthen these nuclear concerns and address other issues of concern, including Iran's ballistic missile program and its regional activity. But again, Iran must resume compliance with the significant nuclear constraints under the deal,” she told reporters.

Psaki also stressed the importance of “working with our partners and allies, including the Europeans” on the future of the Iran nuclear deal.

At the same press briefing, Psaki also confirmed that Robert Malley has been named as special envoy for Iran.

Malley served as a former top Iran adviser in the Obama administration and was a key member of former President Barack Obama’s team that negotiated the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 agreement nearly three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The Islamic Republic, in turn, has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

Biden has expressed a desire to return to the 2015 agreement and recently told The New York Times that he would return to the 2015 agreement if Iran returned to compliance with it.

