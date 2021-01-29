Auschwitz through the eyes of the commandant’s grandson

There are some locations in the world that conjure up images of cruel events long gone by. Today I’m going to talk with my guest in great detail about a more recent one, one that trumps even the barbarities of the Inquisition.

What is it like to be the grandson of the greatest mass murderer in recent history?

An Interview with Rainer Hoess, whose grandfather was the infamous commandant of the Auschwitz extermination camp, Rudolf Hoess.

Rainer Hoess was born after the event, but his father, aunts and uncles grew up in a villa, literally in the shadow of the chimney. It is a vivid account of the cruel and calculated Nazi philosophy that warped the mind and guided the actions of that family and their friends.

Also: Walter's thoughts about the latest political developments in Israel and Netanyahu's efforts to stop the proliferation of COVID-19.