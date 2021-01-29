Coronavirus patient caught at Rishon Letzion dance party

Israeli police discovered an illegal mass gathering held in central Israel, in violation of the coronavirus lockdown and Health Ministry guidelines.

The event was held on HaEtzel Street in Rishon Letzion, where some 150 people gathered for an unauthorized indoor dance party, despite the ongoing lockdown.

According to a statement released by Israel Police, the participants refused to open the doors to officers, and several partiers used pepper spray on police officers. A number of partiers tried to flee the scene via the building's windows after police arrived. Others were found hiding in the bathrooms, and several more on the roof.

During police searches, a verified coronavirus patient was located, who was present despite being ordered into quarantine after being diagnosed with COVID.

One other party-goer was arrested for attacking police. He was later released to house arrest.

A total of 103 fines were handed out at the illegal gathering, including three 5,000-shekel fines issued to the owner of the site, a singer, and a DJ.