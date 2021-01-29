Czech Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus holds inaugural meeting

The Czech Republic Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus celebrated the official launch of their caucus during a video call with Knesset Christian Allies Caucus member MK Michal Cotler-Wunsch. Representatives of the Czech caucus included members of Parliament from four different political parties who all share a pro-Israel sentiment and a commitment to Israel’s right to exist within secure borders.

Chairman of the Czech Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus, MP Miloslav Janulik spoke about his desire to be proactive in strengthening the relationship between Israel and the Czech Republic and his intention to spearhead international pro-Israel efforts together with the other European Israel Allies Caucuses. “We are very glad that we can contribute to the cooperation with the Knesset in this very important field of faith-based diplomacy. I believe that we will enhance this cooperation through concrete steps that we are preparing to take in the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament, including proposing a resolution addressing the unbalanced accusations that the UN and UNHRC apply towards Israel and highlighting the importance of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in the Chamber of Deputies on the occasion of Jerusalem Day.” Director of the caucus Karel Sedlacek explained that plans are already underway for this April’s celebration of Jerusalem Day in the Czech Parliament and that they have thus far enlisted the Slovakian Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus to join the initiative and hold a parallel celebration in their parliament. “We greatly appreciate that we are joining a group of similarly focused lawmakers throughout European parliaments and beyond. We are convinced that coordinated international support of Israel is very important especially now.”

KCAC MK Michal Cotler-Wunsch thanked the Czech parliamentarians for their bold leadership and desire to address the double standards which Israel often faces. “The opportunity to engage with Members of Parliament from the Czech Republic is particularly important, given the Czech Republic’s consistent support of Israel and the imperative for further collaboration in areas of shared interest” said Cotler-Wunsch. “We must work together to address double standards seen in the international arena and in the online space. When just one people, one country, or one religion is singled out, it undermines the entire system of the rule of law and rights, and enables a culture of impunity. Only by working together, including through inter-parliamentary forums as we did today, can we combat hatred and ensure the human rights of all are upheld” she added.

IAF President Josh Reinstein said "Under the auspices of the IAF, these parliamentarians are now connected to an international network with over 1200 parliamentarians in 50 countries who share their commitment to supporting the State of Israel. Together, we will work on translating the biblical support for Israel into real political action.”

The Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) coordinates the activities of 50 parliamentary Israel Allies caucuses worldwide and promotes communication between parliamentarians and legislators around the world who support Israel. The Knesset Christian Allies Caucus is one of the caucuses under the IAF network, which offers pro-Israel parliamentarians throughout the world a direct line of communication with the Knesset.