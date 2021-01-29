Lockdown to be extended Sunday

The Knesset is slated to vote Sunday to increase fines for violations of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown; a move which is aimed at ensuring support for a government decision to extend the lockdown by an additional week.

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin (Likud) announced Friday that the Knesset will convene Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. to deliberate and vote on a bill pushed by Blue and White which would increase the size of fines imposed on individuals, businesses, and institutions violating the coronavirus lockdown.

Once the bill is passed, Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) will drop his opposition to a government resolution extending the lockdown by an additional week.

Earlier on Friday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) blasted the Blue and White party over its refusal to back an extension of the lockdown without an increase in fines.

Edelstein warned that without an extension of the lockdown, the pandemic would rage “out of control” in Israel.