403 COVID deaths reported in deadliest week of the pandemic

This week Israel recorded its largest number of coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic began, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

A total of 403 coronavirus-related deaths were reported from last Friday through Thursday night, more than during any other week. This Sunday, the daily number of fatalities hit a record high with 76 deaths in a single 24-hour period.

On Thursday, 7,079 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across Israel, with the percentage of tests coming back positive stabilizing at 9.3%, the same percentage as on Wednesday, but down from Tuesday, when 9.6% of tests came back positive.

There are currently 74,566 active cases of the virus in Israel, including 1,749 hospitalized patients.

Of those, 1,135 are in serious condition, including 321 on respirators.

Thus far, 2,932,454 people have received the first dose of the two-dose vaccine, with 1,624,074 people having received both doses. Close to a third (31.82%) of Israelis have received the first dose of the vaccine, with 17.62% having received both doses.