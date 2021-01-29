Pharaoh sent them?? Is that sarcasm?? Talking Parsha - Beshalach

Our Parsha begins with a surprising pasuk "When Pharaoh sent the nation".

Really?? That's how you would describe what just happened??

Wouldn't saying "When Hashem took the nation out" be much more accurate?

That pasuk goes on to say that Hashem avoids having the nation confront war with the Plishtim since they may regret leaving, and return to Egypt.

So, instead, they are confronted with the sea on one side and Egyptians on the other - how is that any better?? Further more, they end up fighting a war against their greatest enemy Amalek, at the end of the Parsha!

So what is this Pasuk actually saying??