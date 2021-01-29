Iraqi security forces eliminate senior ISIS commander

Iraqi security forces have killed a senior commander of the Islamic State (ISIS) group, the country’s Prime Minister said on Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi tweeted that an “intelligence-led” operation in northern Iraq killed 39-year-old Abu Yasar al-Issawi, deputy commander and ISIS chief in Iraq.

The elimination comes a week after a rare, twin suicide bombing by ISIS jihadists killed at least 32 people and wounded more than 100.

“I gave my word to pursue the Daesh terrorists, we gave them a thundering response,” al-Kadhimi said, referring to ISIS by its Arabic acronym.

Al-Issawi, born Jabbar al-Issawi, was killed in an operation west of the city of Kirkuk where ISIS jihadists are known to still have a presence, according to AP. The operation was led by Iraq's elite Counter-Terrorism Service, in cooperation with Iraqi intelligence.

ISIS overran large swathes of Syria and Iraq in 2014, proclaiming a "caliphate" in the land it controlled.

Since then, several military offensives, including those backed by the US-led international coalition, have since seen ISIS lose most areas it once controlled, including the loss of their de facto capital Raqqa in Syria.

However, despite losing the physical caliphate, thousands of ISIS fighters remain in Iraq and Syria, and the group continues to carry out terrorist attacks.

In Syria, the group’s jihadists remain active in the desert area of the country. Earlier this month, ISIS terrorists ambushed buses travelling down a highway in central Syria, killing nine people.