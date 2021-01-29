Biden to name Robert Malley as Iran envoy

US President Joe Biden is expected to name Robert Malley as his special envoy on Iranian affairs, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Malley served as a former top Iran adviser in the Obama administration. His appointment could be announced as soon as Friday, one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The State Department declined comment. Malley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

When Malley’s name first surfaced in news reports as a leading candidate for the post, he drew criticism from some Republican lawmakers and pro-Israel groups who expressed concern that he would be soft on Iran and tough on Israel.

Malley was critical of the targeted killing of top Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh last November, saying that the attack would “make it all the more difficult for [Trump’s] successor to resume diplomacy with Iran.”

He met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in 2019 while the Iranian official was in New York attending meetings at the United Nations.

Malley was a key member of former President Barack Obama’s team that negotiated the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran and the world powers.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 agreement nearly three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The Islamic Republic, in turn, has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

Biden has expressed a desire to return to the 2015 agreement and recently told The New York Times that he would return to the 2015 agreement if Iran returned to compliance with it.

Iran has made clear that it will not renegotiate the original agreement. Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, last week urged Biden to "choose a better path" by returning to the 2015 deal and warned that the opportunity would be lost if Washington insists on further Iranian concessions up front.