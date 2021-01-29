'Get the anti-Israelism out of our schools'

On today's edition of Israel Uncensored, Josh Hasten expresses his approval of the Education Ministry's decision to ban the organization B'Tselem from speaking in Israeli schools, after the group decided to accuse Israel of being an apartheid state.

While some believe Israeli youth should be exposed to all views in order to decide on the issues for themselves, Josh asks, "Where do you draw the line?" Should Arab terrorists, neo-Nazis, or others be allowed into schools in the name of freedom of speech?

At the same time Josh says that accusing Israel of apartheid is an insult to those who experienced true apartheid in South Africa.

Plus: For the first time since the establishment of the State, Aliyah has been put on hold for a week, as the government has ordered the closure of Ben-Gurion airport in order to stifle the various coronavirus mutations, which have made their way into the country.