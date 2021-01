Why couldn't the numerically superior Hebrews fight Egypt at the Sea of Reeds?

If the Torah shares Israel's collective soul, why was it necessary to be given in the form of a "rule book"?

Who was Yehoshua and what about his background made him capable of leading the war against Amalek?

Between the smashing of Egypt's military at the Sea of Reeds and the war against Amalek at Rephidim, Israel required a gradual process of psychological liberation in preparation for receiving the Torah.