Trump agrees to help Republicans take back the House

Former US President Donald Trump met Thursday with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort to discuss Republican efforts to become a majority in congress in 2022.

"The meeting between President Donald J. Trump and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, was a very good and cordial one. They discussed many topics, number one of which was taking back the House in 2022. President Trump's popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time," read a statement by Trump’s political action committee, Save America PAC.

"President Trump has agreed to work with Leader McCarthy on helping the Republican Party to become a majority in the House. They worked very well together in the last election and picked up at least 15 seats when most predicted it would be the opposite. They will do so again, and the work has already started."