MUST-READ: How A Grandfather Knew That It Was Time To Say Goodbye

It’s a horrible decision that landlords in Israel must often face. Their tenant hasn't paid rent in months and constantly begs for more time to get their finances together. The tenant, in his own right, has his own hungry mouths to feed. Yet how could he possibly ask a fellow Jew to pick up and leave?

When Eli Kahana* knocked on the Segal family’s door two weeks ago, he describes how his heart was thumping. After much discussion, the local Rabbi strongly advised him to evict his tenants and old friends. As a grandfather of 12 adorable children, with a soft side for little kids, it simply broke his heart. But, after much thought, it was time to say goodbye.

As he told Avraham Yitzchak the information, the look of horror on his face was heartbreaking. Avraham Yitzchok Segal was working valiantly to pay back for the months that he was sick and unable to pay rent, while simultaneously trying to put food on the table for his 13 kids. The two hugged for what they thought would be one of their last goodbyes.

Incredibly, the Segal’s luck might have changed.

Recently, the family’s story has started to circulate. As the clock started to tick closer to their eviction date, Avraham Yitzchok’s wife Chana wrote a most vulnerable and moving letter where she poured out her heart and begged for help. In the letter, she described how she is going through what is every parent’s worst nightmare.

If they raise enough funds in time, the Segals will be relieved with the knowledge that their thirteen children will have shelter this winter. If not, they will be on the streets.