

Gantz speaks with US Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin Israeli defense minister holds first conversation with US counterpart. Secretary Austin reaffirms close US-Israel relationship. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Reuters Lloyd Austin Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with US Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III in an introductory call today.



Minister Gantz congratulated the Secretary on his new position, and expressed his anticipation at resuming the longstanding professional relationship between the two.



Minister Gantz highlighted the importance of confronting Iranian aggression to ensure regional stability and underlined the centrality of ongoing dialogue and strategic coordination at every level of interface between the two defense establishments.



Secretary Austin reaffirmed the strength of the US-Israel defense relationship and reiterated the US commitment to maintaining Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge.



Both leaders agreed to remain in close coordination on shared defense priorities and expressed their intention to meet in person at the earliest opportunity.



