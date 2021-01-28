Netanyahu aides apologize to UAE over COVID accusations

UAE officials contacted the Prime Minister's Office for clarification regarding head of public health services division of Israel's Ministry of Health, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis's criticism of continued flights to Dubai despite hundreds of new COVID-19 carriers streaming into the country.

On Tuesday, Dr. Alroy-Preis told Channel 13 News that, "More people have died in two weeks of peace with Dubai than in 70 years of war with them."

According to Home Front Command data obtained by Channel 13 News, from the beginning of December until January 27, 906 verified coronavirus carriers have returned from the UAE, forming a chain of infection numbering 4,050 individuals, with about 14,000 Israelis already exposed to those infected.

Walla! News reported that Alroy-Preis's implicit criticism was directed at Israel's political echelon; especially Prime Minister Netanyahu, whom she accused of failing to stop flights to Dubai out of political considerations.

While they said they realized this was an unsuccessful joke, Emirati officials said they were taken aback by the statement, which "left a bad taste."

Aides to Prime Minister Netanyahu told their counterparts in the UAE that Israel does not hold the Gulf state responsible for the increased morbidity rate in Israel and apologized for the comments.