Man's body found in cave 4 years after he went missing

The body of Yaakov Diskin was found in Lifta, four years after he went missing.

A woman who was strolling among the remains of the abandoned village of Lifta, at the western entrance to Jerusalem, noticed the remains of a human skeleton hidden inside a narrow cave and called the police.

Forensic investigators who arrived at the scene began investigative actions and the findings were transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir. After a professional examination, it was found that the remains were of a missing person from 2017 named Yaakov Diskin. His family has been notified of the finding.

On September 11, 2017, the police received a report about a 32-year-old missing person who left his apartment in Jerusalem and later made phone calls to his family members through a passer-by, but who had vanished afterwards.

A large-scale search was immediately launched, but no trace was found of Diskin. Police have continued to search for Diskin over the years, including outside the country.

No cause of death was given.