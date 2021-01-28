Condition of women who gave birth with COVID deteriorates

The condition of two women who gave birth while infected with the coronavirus deteriorated Thursday, ten days after they were transferred to Beilinson hospital.

The pair were connected to ECMO heart-lung machines following the deterioration in their condition.

Dr. Ilya Kagan, director of the Coronavirus Intensive Care Unit at the hospital, explained, “Since their condition has worsened we decided to connect them to a device that replaces lung function until they recover. Their situation is defined as very severe and unstable."

The Health Ministry reported this morning that 7,668 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed over the last day out of 85,827 tests which were performed. The positivity rate was 9.2%.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 624,104 Israelis have been infected with the coronavirus As of this morning there were 76,331 active patients. 1,451 of the patients are staying in coronavirus hotels and 1,772 of them are hospitalized in hospitals across the country.

The condition of 1,132 of the hospitalized is listed as serious, of whom 388 are in critical condition and 306 are on ventilators. The death toll from the virus continues to rise and this morning stood at 4,609.