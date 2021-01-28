TGI Survey: Decreased exposure to newspapers in year of COVID

The leading daily newspaper in terms of exposure during days of the week in 2020 was the newspaper Israel Hayom, according to data from the TGI exposure survey published Thursday morning.

During 2020, the paper enjoyed an average weekly exposure of 23.7 percent. However, this is significantly lower exposure than the newspaper had in 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak, which stood at 30.6 percent.

In 2020, the Yediot Ahronot newspaper enjoyed an average exposure of 21.5 percent during the week, compared with 26.9 percent in 2019.

In the weekend newspaper segment, Yediot Ahronot returns to the lead with 27.1 percent exposure for its weekend edition, (compared to 30.7 percent in 2019).

In second place is the newspaper Israel Hayom, whose weekend edition has an exposure of 24.8 percent (compared to 31 percent in 2019), and in third place is Haaretz, whose weekend edition receives an exposure of 5.8 (the only newspaper that recorded it compared to 2019 data, where its exposure was 5 percent.)

Arutz Sheva's sister publication Basheva enjoys 5.3 percent exposure over the weekend, the newspaper Maariv Weekend stands at 4.1 percent exposure, and the newspaper Makor Rishon registers 2.8 percent exposure, while the weekend edition of Globes receives 2.7 percent exposure.

