Students distribute snacks to IDF soldiers who thwarted terror attack

Students from the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu visited and distributed snacks on Wednesday to the soldiers of the IDF's Home Front Command Ram Battalion who thwarted a terror attack earlier this week.

On Tuesday, a Palestinian Authority terrorist attempted to stab a female soldier standing on guard at the Giti Avishar junction near the city of Ariel in Samaria.

The soldier, who was later identified as Corporal L., a lone soldier from the UK, succeeded in fending off the terrorist who was ultimately shot and killed by the unit commander, Sgt. Y.

The Im Tirtzu activists brought the soldiers dozens of bottles of Coca-Cola and bags of Bamba snacks.

"We came to send a big thank you to our amazing soldiers who stand guard over us," said Did Avigad, Im Tirtzu's Ariel University branch coordinator. "The residents of Samaria, students of Ariel University, and activists of Im Tirtzu are all very proud."

This week activists from the Zionist group distributed some 500 bottles of Coca-Cola and bags of Bamba to IDF soldiers as part of "Operation Jocha," an initiative held in memory of IDF Maj. Yochai "Jocha" Kalangal who was killed in action in 2015. Kalangal was known for buying soldiers bottles of Coca-Cola and Bamba in order to raise their spirits.