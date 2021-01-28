Election Panel: Sovereignty The Right Way

A special panel with the participation of representatives of four right-wing parties, the Sovereignty Movement seeks to restore the issues of vision, identity, and sovereignty to the agenda.

Sponsored and organized by the Sovereignty Movement, a special panel entitled:

Sovereignty: The Right Way, is being convened now. Representatives of four right-wing parties will discuss issues of policy, sovereignty, settlement, and the Land of Israel.

Panel Members: MKs Miki Zohar (Likud), Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism), Matan Kahana (Yamina), and former minister Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope). Moderator: Journalist Emily Amrousi.

The heads of the Sovereignty Movement, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, said regarding the significance of the event: “The current election campaign is volatile, and not always for the right reasons. Defamation, boycotts, and reciprocal accusations play too large a role and marginalize crucial issues of substance, direction, and principles. With this panel and its activities in general, the Sovereignty Movement seeks to restore the discussion of the future of the Land of Israel, the future of the settlement enterprise, and the vision of sovereignty, to the agenda.”

According to them: “It is incumbent upon the Israeli public to demand from its elected officials and their representatives in the political and diplomatic arena answers regarding these significant and critical issues and on the basis of those answers arrive at a decision in the voting booth