Homeland Security warns of potential domestic terrorism

The US Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday declared a nationwide terrorism alert due to the potential threat from domestic anti-government extremists opposed to Joe Biden as President.

"Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence," the department said, according to AFP.

The National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin said a heightened threat of attack "will persist in the weeks following the successful presidential inauguration. DHS does not have any information to indicate a specific, credible plot.”

"However, violent riots have continued in recent days and we remain concerned that individuals frustrated with the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition... could continue to mobilize a broad range of ideologically-motivated actors to incite or commit violence."

The Department added that these motivations could remain in place for the coming months and that the January 6 attack on Congress could embolden extremists "to target elected officials and government facilities."

On Tuesday it was reported that at least 150 people have been charged by federal prosecutors in connection with the deadly riot at the Capitol on January 6.

Investigators have used 500 grand jury subpoenas and search warrants to gather information in the sweeping, unparalleled investigation, Michael Sherwin, the top US prosecutor in Washington, said in a news conference Tuesday.