Former Chief of Staff: Any attack on Hezbollah's missiles will cause extensive damage

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot spoke on Wednesday at the annual conference of Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies (INSS).

In his remarks, Eizenkot stressed the importance of cooperation between Israel and Arab states, together with the United States, in fighting Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“The pragmatic Sunni states in the Gulf and Israel have a common interest in preventing Iranian nuclear capability and regional hegemony. Cooperation under an American umbrella is very important – while maintaining significant Israeli capabilities to operate independently in Iran,” he said.

Hezbollah, warned Eizenkot, “has deployed its missile array, including those with precision capabilities, in the heart of civilian settings. Therefore, any attack will result in extensive collateral damage.”

“If Israel wanted to surprise Hezbollah with a broad attack on the precision systems it would not be able to wait for the evacuation of the civilian population,” he continued, adding, “Such war would also cause heavy damage to the Israeli home front, since despite the capabilities of Israeli air defenses, it would not be possible to guarantee complete defense.”