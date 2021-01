Ezra Gilbert is the co-organizer of the Parent’s & Children Protest, and they are rising up against the closure of the school system.

They are expressing the agony of families suffering from coronavirus lockdowns.

Ezra made Aliyah from New Jersey 12 years ago, he’s married, and the father of 5 kids aged 5 through 15. He is a software engineer and lives in the lower Galilee in northern Israel.