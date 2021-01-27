Dennis Prager: The Left Destroying Faith & Family Conservatives

Will America and its constitution guarantee people their freedoms and rights, or will they be taken away under some claim of being a danger to the public good? Are we living in 1984? Are we experiencing the frightening world of Fahrenheit 451?

What now after the American elections, where half the country clings to family and faith, while the other half cling to Marxist anti-G-d values? -and they are the ones in power.

Tamar Yonah try to get answer for all this questions and more when she speaks with Dr. Dennis Prager, author of the series, "The Rational Bible".