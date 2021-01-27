Congressman Deutch: Biden knows there's no going back to pre-Trump Middle East

US Congressman Ted Deutch (D-Fl.) said at the 2021 INSS conference that President Joe Biden would not simply return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but would seek to strengthen and expand it.

"US Cooperation with Israel and Gulf states will continue during Biden's term. Biden wants to curb Iran's nuclear program and has declared that he would ease sanctions only after it returns to compliance with the deal," Deutch said.



He said that the president would address key weaknesses in the original agreement. "Biden seeks to lengthen the deal’s duration and strengthen it. Limiting Iran’s surface-to-surface missile project and restraining its regional activity is also important to European powers"



"It is clear to the Biden Administration that there is no going back to the pre-Trump status quo, given the global changes since that era," he stressed.



He added, "The Biden Administration can be expected to take a tough stand on China and Russia. Biden will ensure that foreign policy serves the US middle class and be predicated, as much as possible, on bipartisan consensus."