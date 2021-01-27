Police commissioner called 'Hitler' in abusive Jerusalem graffiti

Abusive graffiti against Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai was spray-painted in the Zichron Moshe neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Anonymous vandals spray-painted the words "Kobi Shabtai Hitler 2021." Clean-up crews from the Jerusalem municipality arrived at the scene and removed the grafitti.

Relations between the police and haredi community have been strained in recent days over enforcement of the coronavirus lockdown.

Violent demonstrations broke out in Bnei Brak, Beit Shemesh and Jerusalem, during which stones and objects were thrown at cars and police vehicles, roads were blocked and trash cans were burned. Dozens of people were arrested or detained for questioning by police.

Earlier today, the police located a synagogue in Ramat Shlomo in Jerusalem where studies were being held for dozens of students who began fleeing when the police entered the compound. A report was filed against the teacher for violating the regulations.

As part of the national effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the police located an educational institution in Bnei Brak that acted in violation of the guidelines and recorded a fine of NIS 5,000 for the owner of the institution.