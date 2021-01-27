Jewish Home deputy: Jewish Home is back

Davidi Ben Zion, deputy governor of Samaria, who came first in the primaries for the Jewish Home list and will be second in the party, spoke today (Wednesday) with Arutz Sheva about the party's status in the polls and contacts for a joint run in the 24th Knesset elections.

"The Jewish Home party was presumed dead. We’ve shown them otherwise," said Ben-Zion, who garnered most of the votes of members of the Jewish Home.

"It has a vibrant voter base and I am very, very proud of our people who voted and made this party what it is today," he noted. "I hope that the party will be a very strong force in national politics and will do good to the people of Israel and religious Zionism."

Ben Zion participated this morning in a protest in front of the Knesset, demanding the return of Hadar Goldin, Oron Shaul and Avra ​​Mengistu from Gaza as a condition for assistance to the residents of the Gaza Strip. "This morning we arrived here, in front of the Knesset, to say that it makes no sense for the State of Israel to continue to provide Hamas terrorists with VIP hotel conditions, to continue providing vaccines and medical services to Gaza residents when Hadar and Oron are in Hamas' hands," he said.

He said, "This must stop. The Israeli government must stop this madness. This is a shame and disgrace that should have been dealt with long ago.”

Jewish Home currently polls around 0.4 percent. Davidi said: "The polls are speculation, an optical illusion. No one really counts Jewish Home as an independent unit. When people respond to the poll they think that Jewish Home will be part of a broader coalition and therefore vote for other parties that think the Jewish Home will join them.".

He said, "Jewish Home is worth 3-4 seats - we have a huge audience, an excellent demographic spread, and municipal representatives, and we are looking forward."]

"We need to network," he said. "The chairman of the Jewish House, Hagit Moshe, held a meeting with Bezalel Smotrich yesterday. We are moving forward with more connections in order to produce the unified front that the religious Zionist community wants."