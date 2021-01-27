Malka Leifer lands in Australia

Malka Leifer has landed in Melbourne, Australia, at the end of a lengthy extradition process that began in 2014. She is accused of sexual assault against at least three students at the Adass Israel school in Melbourne, where she served as principal.

Israel signed the extradition order on December 17, 2020, formally beginning the process of her removal to Australia.



Numerous Israeli authorities had a hand in ensuring the process went smoothly despite all current travel restrictions, including the Department of International Affairs in the State Attorney's Office, Interpol Jerusalem, Israeli Police Attaché to East Asia, the Ministry of Health, and the Israeli Prison Service.



Leifer left Israel on January 25, 2021, and made a safe landing in Australia today, in a textbook example of an international policing effort. The Israeli offices involved reaffirmed their commitment to the cause of keeping Israel from becoming a safe haven for criminals.