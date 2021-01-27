Esther Horgan's Husband: Demolition will deter next attack

The Israeli Supreme Court held deliberations Wednesday afternoon in an appeal submitted on behalf of a terrorist who murdered an Israeli woman in a forest in Samaria last month.

The terrorist, 40-year-old Muhammad Kabha, who murdered 52-year-old mother of six Esther Horgan in a terror attack by a forest near her home in Tel Menashe last month, filed an appeal with the assistance of the left-wing NGO HaMoked, challenging a demolition order from the IDF for his home.

During Wednesday's hearing, Esther's husband, Binyamin Horgan, said that he and his son had "come to the hearing to hear the claims made and the justices' decision regarding the demolition of the terrorist's home."

"We aren't here to seek vengeance, rather to strengthen deterrence. It is important that all parts of the State of Israel, including, of course, the security forces and the judiciary, do everything they can to strengthen deterrence and to prevent the next terrorist attack."

"We went through something inhuman, and it cannot happen again. We will only stop it with strong deterrence. The court has the power to add to our deterrence or, God forbid, to weaken it."

Last week, the Supreme Court filed an interim injunction against the demolition, halting any action until the court rules on the appeal.