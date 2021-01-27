Texas teen turns in Dad for taking part in Capitol riots
Texas teen tells CNN's Cuomo his father threatened to 'kill him and family' if they turned him in to FBI.
Tags: CNN FBI Capitol Hill
white supremacy
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaTexas teen turns in Dad for taking part in Capitol riots
Texas teen turns in Dad for taking part in Capitol riots
Texas teen tells CNN's Cuomo his father threatened to 'kill him and family' if they turned him in to FBI.
Tags: CNN FBI Capitol Hill
white supremacy
iStock
top