Liberman: Not just Bibi - we must remove haredim from power, too

Chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu MK Avigdor Lieberman blasted the Israeli government Wednesday, accusing it of failing to enforce coronavirus regulations in the haredi sector.

Speaking in an interview with Radio 103FM, Liberman said that Netanyahu had ‘sold out’ to haredi leaders, and called for the removal of both Netanyahu and the haredi factions from the government.

“Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has sold out the secular public to Litzman and Deri,” Liberman said, referencing United Torah Judaism chief Yaakov Litzman and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri.

"The disciplined secular majority has become depressed. The haredim are allowed to hold weddings because Netanyahu has sold out the secular public to [their leaders].”

“That is why, despite the vaccines, they are unable to reduce morbidity and the health system is crumbling. Morbidity in haredi cities is about 30%," Lieberman said, adding: "We have a haredi state within a state. Therefore, Shas and the UTJ must be sent into the opposition - not just Netanyahu.”

“We are the only ones who openly say we will not take part in a coalition featuring haredi parties."