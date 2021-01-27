Smotrich and Hagit Moshe meet, no progress made

The chairwoman of the Jewish Home Party, Hagit Moshe, and the chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, met on Tuesday evening for negotiations on a possible joint run in the elections for the 24th Knesset.

The two discussed the possible unity between the parties and the meeting was conducted in good spirits.

Moshe and Smotrich have reached an agreement in principle on a joint run in the upcoming elections, but have not officially signed an agreement due to a dispute over the composition of the slate.

The Jewish Home says that Smotrich refused the outline proposed by Moshe, according to which if the Jewish Home leads the slate, Religious Zionism receives the most senior ministerial portfolio and if Religious Zionism leads the slate, the Jewish Home receives the senior portfolio.

Hagit Moshe's associates say that this is the same outline that Smotrich proposed to former Jewish Home leader Rabbi Rafi Peretz about a year ago.

"Once Smotrich accepts the outline, it will be possible to sign an agreement on a joint run within an hour and go out together for the election campaign," the associates said.

Moshe said following Tuesday’s meeting, "As I promised, I will work for true unity between the parties and I will continue to work for unity. The ball is now in the court of Bezalel Smotrich and if he is interested in signing, it is possible to accept the outline he himself proposed a year ago and immediately sign an agreement on a joint run."