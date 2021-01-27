France: Iran must comply with 2015 deal

The Iranian government must comply with the terms of the 2015 deal limiting its nuclear program in order to see the United States return to the deal, a French official said Tuesday, according to AFP.

"If they are serious about negotiations and want to obtain a new commitment from all participants in the JCPOA, first they must refrain from further provocations and second they must respect what they are no longer respecting" in terms of commitments, the official said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the official name for the 2015 agreement.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 agreement nearly three years ago, and proceeded to reimpose crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Iran, in turn, has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

President Joe Biden, who took office last week, has expressed a desire to return to the 2015 agreement, which was negotiated while he served as Vice President during the Obama administration. He recently told The New York Times that he would return to the 2015 agreement if Iran returned to compliance with it.

Iran has made clear that it will not renegotiate the original agreement. On Friday, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, urged Biden to "choose a better path" by returning to the 2015 deal and warned that the opportunity would be lost if Washington insists on further Iranian concessions up front.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian last week warned that Iran is in the process of building up its nuclear weapons capacity and added that is urgent that Iran and the US return to the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Earlier this week, Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to coordinate their moves regarding the Iranian nuclear deal.