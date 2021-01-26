Israeli officials congratulate new US Secretary of State

Israeli officials congratulated Antony Blinken on his confirmation as US Secretary of State for the Biden Administration Tuesday.

Israeli Ambassador to the US and the UN Gilad Erdan said to Blinken: "I look forward to working closely with you and deepening the already robust alliance between Israel and the US."

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi tweeted: "Congratulations on your confirmation as the next U.S Secretary of State. I am looking forward to working together exploring opportunities and confronting common challenges. No doubt we will continue the close and intensive cooperation between Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US State Department."

The Senate confirmed Blinken's appointment as Secretary of State by a vote of 78-22.

During a confirmation hearing last week, Blinken told Senators that the Biden administration would not move the US embassy from Jerusalem.

The then-Secretary of State-designate also said he would consult with US allies regarding the possibility of re-entering a nuclear deal with Iran.

“If Iran comes back into compliance we would too,” Blinken said, adding his approach would be to use the return to the 2015 nuclear deal as a “platform” for a broader agreement.

Blinken, 58, was born to Jewish parents and has held senior foreign policy positions in two administrations over two decades.

In 2008, he was a member of the Obama-Biden presidential transition team. From 2009 to 2013 he served as Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the Vice President.

Blinken has in the past said that Biden believes in keeping the differences between allies away from the public eye.

He has also spoken in favor of the two-state solution and has said that Biden opposes “any unilateral action” including an Israeli application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.