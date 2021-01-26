Poll: Bennett rises, Smotrich out

A new poll conducted by the Magdam Institute and published by Channel 12 News showed that if elections were held today, the Likud party would remain the largest party in the Knesset with 29 seats, down from 30 seats in the previous poll.

The Yesh Atid party led by Yair Lapid would rise to 16 seats while the New Hope party led by Gideon Sa'ar would fall to 15 seats, dropping to third place. Yamina under Naftali Bennett would rise to 14 seats, up from 13 seats in the last poll.

The Joint Arab List would win 10 seats, while the haredi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism would receive eight seats each.

Yisrael Beyteinu would receive seven seats, Meretz five seats, Blue and White four seats, and Labor four seats.

The 'Israelis' party, the New Economic party, the National Religious party led by Bezalel Smotrich, the Jewish Home party, and Otzma Yehudit would not pass the electoral threshold.

If the National Religious and Otzma Yehudit parties joined foces they would receive a combined five seats.