Israeli missions open in Dubai, Rabat

Twenty years after the Israeli embassy in Morocco closed, Ambassador David Govrin arrived in Rabat today and will serve as the Israel's Head of Mission to Morocco.

The establishment of full diplomatic relations with Morocco and the return of Israeli diplomats to Rabat is a celebratory day for the State of Israel and the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Head of the Liaison Office, Ambassador David Govrin, together with his staff, will work towards the continued advancement of the bilateral relations in all fields, including all that is related to political dialogue, tourism, economy, and cultural ties.

Simultaneously, The Israeli Consulate General in Dubai opened today, with the arrival of Consul General Ilan Sztulman to the Emirates. The key task of the Consulate General will be to develop economic ties between Israel and the UAE and work towards promoting tourism and aviation ties between the two countries. Israeli high-tech, and the range of areas it operates in, will occupy a central place in the Consulate General’s work in Dubai.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi stated: “The arrival of the Israeli Heads of Mission to Morocco and Dubai completed the first and important step of opening new Israeli embassies in the region as part of the Abraham Accords.

"The opening of four new diplomatic missions in the Middle East by the Israeli Foreign Ministry is living testament to the changes that are unfolding in the region and to the warm peace between us and countries of the region. Within six months, we have increased the number of official Israeli missions from two to six, symbolizing more than anything else the centrality of the Foreign Ministry in the processes of commercial, economic, strategic, and security cooperation between us and our neighbors.

"This is an important day for peace and an exciting day in the implementation of our agreements with the UAE and Morocco. I congratulate the Israeli teams and wish them luck in their important work. The Foreign Ministry and Israeli missions have a central role in the promotion of bilateral ties between Israel and these countries and in fulfilling the potential inherent in our relations.”

The missions in Morocco and Dubai join the Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi, which opened earlier this week, and the Israeli embassy in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, which has been operating in the country for several weeks.