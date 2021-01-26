Regeneron says antibody cocktail effective in preventing COVID-19

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc announced Tuesday that its antibody cocktail was effective in preventing infection from the novel coronavirus, Reuters reported.

According to the interim study, the treatment caused a 100% reduction in the rate of infections in which symptoms were displayed, and a 50% reduction in the overall rate of infection. The findings were based on the experience of 400 participants in the study who had a household member with the coronavirus.

The two-antibody cocktail, called REGEN-COV, received an emergency use authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration in November for use in the treatment of coronavirus patients in mild to moderate condition. Regeneron stated that it would seek to expand the EUA in light of the encouraging findings.

According to the organization, REGEN-COV can provide recipients with immediate passive immunity to the coronavirus, as opposed to the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines which take two doses and an additional two weeks to provide full immunity.

“These data using REGEN-COV as a passive vaccine suggest that it may both reduce transmission of the virus as well as reduce viral and disease burden in those who still get infected,” said George Yancopoulos, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron.

The full results of the trial are expected in early Spring.