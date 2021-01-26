Tomer on his COVID ordeal: 'Your lungs don't function; get ready to fight'

Tomer Hoffman, who contracted coronavirus, told Keren Neubach in a Kan News interview yesterday about his difficult struggle with the disease and urges the public not to underestimate the guidelines and not to leave home if they do not have to.

Hoffman adhered to the adherence to health guidelines, "I cut myself off in isolation at home. I did not go to funerals, events, anything."

His wife, an "essential worker", contracted coronavirus at work when she came in contact with a verified carrier, after which he also contracted it. "On Sunday I wanted to go to the hospital. An ambulance arrived. The MDA driver was startled when he saw my condition, and flew me to Galilee Medical Center."

After x-rays and tests, Hoffman realized he would stay in the hospital for a while. "It's not going to end so quickly." Out of one month in the coronavirus ward, he spent six days in very critical condition.

Although he could not meet anyone, one of the things that did strengthen him was the phone calls and messages from the people from his locality. That's how he felt not alone: ​​"People 'harassed' me all the time asking me how I was, how I am." At one point he also received a visit from his children.

Then, one day, at 10:00 a.m., a month after he was diagnosed, a doctor came in and told him he was going home. The day before that same doctor told him his condition was difficult but stable, "but now, within three hours, I'm released and going home.

"But how? I'm wearing an oxygen mask, with needles attached to my arms. He said that according to the tests - I recovered. I get a few days sick and can go back to work. What's he talking about? I still can't stand on my feet. 'Normally,' he says, 'We'd have kept you - but the pressure is too great.'

"You do not recognize the staff who treated you because you only see eyes. When my wife came to release me, she took the picture. When she showed me the picture I told her that unfortunately, if I passed these people who saved me on the street - I'd never recognize them. I couldn't thank them."

Tomer asks the public: "Do not underestimate this killer disease. If you do not have to, do not go out. Take care of yourself and your environment. All the people around you can die if you do not take care."