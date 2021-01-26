Fox News crew attacked in Jerusalem's Meah Sharim neighborhood

A Fox News crew operating in Jerusalem has reportedly been attacked by rioters in the neighborhood of Meah Sharim Tuesday.

According to Haaretz journalist Aron Rabinowitz, a vehicle carrying the Fox News crew was attacked after entering the neighborhood Tuesday.

Rabinowitz tweeted a photograph showing the vehicle’s windows smashed.

A witness is cited as saying that rioters “Hurled rocks, people shouted ‘Kill them!’ It was terrifying.”

A photographer not affiliated with Fox News also injured during the riot.