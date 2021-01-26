Iran executes another wrestler for connection to anti-gov't protests

The Islamic Republic executed another wrestler, this time, 30-year-old Mehdi Ali Hosseini, despite calls by the national community for Hosseini's pardon.

The National Council for Resistance in Iran (NCRI) called for international action against the regime.

It said Hosseini had been imprisoned since 2015 and was the second national wrestler to be executed over the past months after Navid Afkari's hanging death in September.

2 additional individuals - one a Sunni cleric - were executed in January and December, it also noted.

"The Iranian Resistance reiterates its call on the United Nations Secretary-General, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Human Rights Council and all human rights defenders...to condemn the heinous execution of Mehdi Ali Hosseini...The case of flagrant and systematic human rights violations in Iran must be referred to the UN Security Council, and the leaders of this regime must be brought to justice for four decades of crimes against humanity," the council said.