Liberman: 'Instead of crushing haredi intifada, PM is extending lockdown'

Yisrael Beytenu chief Avidgor Liberman excoriated Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu Tuesday morning, slamming his plans to extend the ongoing lockdown by a week and accusing him of failing to confront violent protests in the haredi sector.

In a social media post to Twitter Tuesday morning, Liberman dubbed the recent acts of violence during protests in haredi-majority neighborhoods a “haredi intifada”, and linked the protests to the government’s consideration of an additional extension of the lockdown.

“Netanyahu is tough on seculars,” wrote Liberman. “Instead of getting tough on the haredi intifada, he is punishing all of us by extending the lockdown. The time has come to cut spending on lawbreakers and to release all towns where infections are low [from the lockdown].”

Earlier on Tuesday, Liberman called on Netanyahu to impose closures on areas where rioting has taken place.

“The prime minister has two effective tools that he isn’t using: cancelling spending on the yeshivas and giving closure orders for rioting centers,” Liberman told Kan. “But it looks like the real prime minister is Yanki Kanievsky,” Liberman continued, referring to the grandson of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, a senior rabbinic authority in the haredi sector.