International Holocaust Memorial Day and Tu Bi'Shvat

This year, International Holocaust Memorial Day will be marked on Wednesday, 27th January 2021. A few months before he passed away, Rabbi Sacks zt"l recorded a series of powerful and insightful videos with the Holocaust Educational Trust, offering his perspective on some of the most challenging questions connected to the Holocaust.



As well as videos, this resource also includes transcripts, questions for further discussions and some additional historical and background information. This 10-part educational series was made possible thanks to the generous support of Richard Harris.



Click on the button below or visit www.RabbiSacks.org/Holocaust to learn more.

Click here to explore the Holocaust project

The festival of Tu BiShvat will also begin at nightfall on Wednesday, 27th January and this chag continues on Thursday 28th January (15th Shvat).



We are delighted to share with you the new Tu BiShvat edition of our 'Ceremony & Celebration: Family Edition' series for 5781. Please click here to download the PDF.



The Ceremony & Celebration: Family Edition series aims to highlight Rabbi Sacks zt"l's teachings for the major moments in the Jewish calendar in a way that is accessible to younger students as well as adults. This new 8-page resource contains key ideas about the chag of Tu BiShvat and the importance of environmental ethics from Rabbi Sacks zt"l, with additional educational content and activities developed by Dr. Daniel Rose.



Wishing you all a happy and fruitful Tu BiShvat.

Download the Tu BiShvat resource here