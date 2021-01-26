MK Ayoob Kara: Begin's contribution is nonexistent

MK Ayoob Kara (Likud) on Monday blasted former minister Benny Begin, who joined Gideon Sa’ar's New Hope party. This came a day after Kara claimed that Begin's contribution to Israeli society as an elected official was nonexistent.

"Benny Begin ran against Netanyahu in the early 1990s, after the Shamir period, and lost. The man then left the Likud and was placed at the head of a right-wing party. This is not the first time he has left the Likud. The truth should be said: He left the Likud because he did not accept the loss to Netanyahu and now he’s doing the same thing and joining Sa’ar. Once again, he joins those who challenge Netanyahu's leadership," said Kara.

"He and Dan Meridor returned to the Likud and were not elected. The members of the Likud did not show him respect simply because of his name. He did not have stability as a member of the Likud until the man because of whom he left the Likud placed him on the slate as a personal appointment, and that man is Netanyahu."

"I sat next to him, I saw that he was almost never in the Knesset. He had no official position, he did not initiate legislation and in fact waited for the term to come to an end. In addition, in important laws like the Nationality Law he came out against the Likud, so what connection does he have to the Likud? Maybe Gideon Sa’ar wants to give representation to the geriatric ward,” charged Kara.

Kara stated that if Netanyahu had not brought Begin back to the political arena, reserved a spot for him on the Likud slate and even appointed him minister, "everyone would have already forgotten about him.”