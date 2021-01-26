Teenage girl injured during protest in Jerusalem

A 15-year-old girl was injured on Monday evening by police violence during a protest at the Chords Bridge in Jerusalem against the conduct of the police in investigating the death of Ahuvya Sandak.

The girl was treated by Magen David Adom paramedics. The demonstrators claimed that serious violence was used by the police against them.

The Honenu legal aid organization has so far received reports regarding six detainees, including boys as young as 14. Lawyers from the organization are assisting the detainees.

Additional demonstrations also took place on Monday evening in Nof Ayalon, Migdal Haemek, Yad Binyamin, at several points in Judea and Samaria and in other areas.