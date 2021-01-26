Senate confirms Janet Yellen to be Treasury Secretary

The Senate on Monday confirmed Janet Yellen to be Treasury Secretary, days after she won unanimous backing from both Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee.

The 74-year-old Yellen, who was born to a Jewish family, will be the first woman to lead the Treasury Department.

The Senate voted 84-15 to confirm Yellen, whose nomination passed the Senate Banking Committee on a unanimous 26-0 vote last Friday.

Yellen was also the first woman to serve as chair of the Federal Reserve, from 2014 to 2018. She later became an adviser to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Before leading the Fed, Yellen was its vice chair for four years and previously was president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco for six years.

Earlier, under President Bill Clinton, she led the president’s Council of Economic Advisers, after serving a stint on the Fed’s board.