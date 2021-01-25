Israeli Intelligence Minister visits Sudan

Minister of Intelligence Eli Cohen visited Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, on Monday and met senior Sudanese defense and intelligence officials, according to Barak Ravid of Walla! News.

This is the first visit by an Israeli minister to Sudan.

Sudan and Israel agreed to normalize ties in October. That agreement was announced days after then-US President Donald Trump officially removed Sudan from the list of nations that sponsor and finance terrorism.

Earlier this month, Sudan announced that it has officially joined the Abraham Accords, the US-sponsored treaty signed by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalizing relations with Israel.