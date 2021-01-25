Highest daily death toll since start of pandemic recorded

68 people have died from the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Monday night, marking the highest one-day death toll in Israel since the pandemic began about a year ago.

The grim tally raised the total number of deaths from the disease in Israel to 4,478.

The Health Ministry reported that the number of diagnosed cases rose from 4,915 yesterday to 6,015 so far today, with a positivity rate of 9.3%.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Israel rose above 600,000 for the first time today to 605,397. There are currently 71,333 active cases.

420 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, 325 of whom are on ventilators.

Earlier, Hadassah Hospital director Prof. Zeev Rotstein informed the Health Ministry that the hospital would be unable to accept any more coronavirus patients beginning tomorrow due to a lack of equipment and medication for patients.

The Health Ministry supports the extension of the current lockdown by another week in the fear that opening up the economy could lead to another spike in morbidity.