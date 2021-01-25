Gideon Sa'ar blacklists Itamar Ben Gvir

New Hope Chairman Gideon Sa'ar tonight announced that Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben Gvir cannot be a partner in a government he heads.

When asked whether he would consider reuniting with Naftali Bennett, Sa'ar replied, "This thing cannot be on the agenda for a simple reason - Shaked said: 'We're willing to sit in a government under Netanyahu.'

"We think it's time to put an end to Netanyahu, so we're one hundred percent committed to changing the government - whoever votes Yamina votes to keep Netanyahu, and whoever votes for my party votes to change the government."

Itamar Ben Gvir responded "Gideon Sa'ar's right. We won't sit in a government that sits with Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh. We will not sit in a government that allows the Attorney General to run the country. We won't sit in a government that allows the State Attorney's Office to make policy decisions. Therefore, Otzma Yehudit won't sit with Gideon Sa'ar, no way."