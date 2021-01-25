IDF mission to Haiti: Rescue without borders

On January 12, 2010, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti. Hundreds of buildings collapsed, destroying homes, and leaving hundreds of thousands dead or wounded.

As soon as the earthquake hit, the Israel Defense Forces Search and Rescue Unit called in reserves and flew to Haiti to provide assistance on the ground. Among those reserves were Lt. Col. Amir Ben David (res.) and Lt. Col. Shlomi Ben Yair (res.), both commanders of the Home Front Command training base. During the mission, the IDF humanitarian aid delegation worked together with other national forces and local Haitian volunteers to help rescue those in need.

"Our humanitarian aid missions know no borders. Everywhere and anywhere we're needed, we'll be the first to arrive, and we'll give everything we have to save lives."